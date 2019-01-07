WIBW News Now!

Kelly to keep on Colyer’s budged director

by on January 7, 2019 at 2:36 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas’ incoming Democratic governor is keeping her Republican predecessor’s budget director, saying he’s proven he can work with legislators of all political stripes.

Governor-elect Laura Kelly announced Friday that former state Representative Larry Campbell will remain a key adviser on fiscal policy.  Departing GOP Governor Jeff Colyer appointed Campbell to the post in February 2018.

Campbell is a 63-year-old former banker who served 13 years in the House as a Republican before becoming budget director.  He is a former Olathe mayor and a current member of its City Council.

Kelly called Campbell “a team player who wants to find solutions.”

The new governor served 14 years in the Senate and was a key player in budget debates for almost a decade.
Kelly takes office on January 14th.

