Kemper Arena sold to developer of amateur sports complex

Kemper Arena is one step closer to becoming an amateur sports complex.

The Kansas City Council voted Thursday to sale the arena to Foutch Brothers developers for $1. That will allow Foutch to pursue about $8.3 million in historic tax credits and other financing.

The Kansas City Star reports CEO Steve Foutch says construction could start by the end of April.

The $25 million to $30 million project would more than double the arena’s capacity for indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and other sports.

The arena will be renamed Mosaic Arena. Mosaic Life Care will have a public clinic in the arena that will include specialists in sports medicine.

The 42-year-old arena has been mostly empty since the Sprint Center arena opened in downtown Kansas City in 2007.