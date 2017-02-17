WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


66°F
Clear
Feels Like 66°
Winds SSW 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear74°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy75°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain68°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear71°
45°

Kemper Arena sold to developer of amateur sports complex

by on February 17, 2017 at 12:42 PM (14 mins ago)

Kemper Arena is one step closer to becoming an amateur sports complex.

The Kansas City Council voted Thursday to sale the arena to Foutch Brothers developers for $1. That will allow Foutch to pursue about $8.3 million in historic tax credits and other financing.

The Kansas City Star reports CEO Steve Foutch says construction could start by the end of April.

The $25 million to $30 million project would more than double the arena’s capacity for indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and other sports.

The arena will be renamed Mosaic Arena. Mosaic Life Care will have a public clinic in the arena that will include specialists in sports medicine.

The 42-year-old arena has been mostly empty since the Sprint Center arena opened in downtown Kansas City in 2007.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.