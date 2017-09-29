WIBW News Now!

Kennedy Earns Rare Win at Kauffman

by on September 29, 2017 at 10:47 PM (32 mins ago)

Ian Kennedy picked up his first home victory in more than a year as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Friday night.

Kennedy (5-13) snapped a franchise record of 18 winless home starts, holding the postseason bound Diamondbacks to one run and four hits over five innings, while striking out seven. It was his first Kauffman Stadium victory since Aug. 20, 2016. He was 0-9 with a 6.13 ERA in the skid.

Jake Lamb hit his 30th home run in the second inning for the only run Kennedy would allow.

Zack Greinke (17-7) was charged with the loss in his final tune-up before starting the wildcard game Wednesday in Phoenix against either Colorado or Milwaukee.

