Kennedy Rocked Again as Cards Club Royals

Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong also connected for the Cardinals, who returned to .500 at 56-56. Carlos Martinez (8-9) pitched eight innings of two-run ball for just his second win in his last nine starts.

St. Louis also got some help from Kansas City during its outburst in the fourth. Ian Kennedy (4-8) walked No. 9 hitter Greg Garcia on five pitches with the bases loaded, and shortstop Alcides Escobar and catcher Drew Butera each committed an error.

Butera made an errant throw while trying to pick off Dexter Fowler at third, allowing the speedy center fielder to score.

Five pitches later Carpenter hit a drive to right with Wong and Garcia aboard. In 13 games at Kauffman Stadium, Carpenter is hitting .451 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Wong added a two-run shot in the eighth, and DeJong belted his own two-run homer in the ninth.

The Royals hit three solo home runs in the game. One from Mike Moustakas, his 32nd of the season, Eric Hosmer and Brandon Moss.