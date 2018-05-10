Kennedy, Royals Squander Early Lead

BALTIMORE — Adam Jones homered, scored three runs and had three RBI, and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Kansas City Royals 11-6 Thursday night to emerge with their second winning streak of the season.

Manny Machado and Trey Mancini also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 4-0 in the first inning and 6-3 in the second before rallying to beat the Royals for the second night in a row. The only other time Baltimore (10-27) won successive games this season was April 5-6 at Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles had seven extra-base hits and eclipsed their previous season high of eight runs by the fourth inning.

Miguel Castro (1-1) replaced ineffective starter Chris Tillman and blanked Kansas City over 4 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the Royals, who were seeking their second series win of the year.

Staked to a 4-0 lead before taking the mound, Ian Kennedy (1-4) left with the Royals down 9-6. He went four innings and allowed eight hits, including three home runs.

At least he lasted longer than Tillman, who yielded six runs and got only four outs.

Tillman has given up 13 runs over 2 1/3 innings in his last two starts, raising his ERA over seven starts to an unsightly 10.46.

After starting Tuesday night’s game at Camden Yards with a 10-run first inning, the Royals settled for a four-run first in the finale. A single and two walks set the table for Perez, who ripped an 0-2 pitch from Tillman over the right-field scoreboard.

Machado connected with a man on in the bottom half to make it 4-3, but Tillman gave up a two-run single by Jorge Soler in the second, prompting his early exit.

Jones hit a two-run shot in the third to get Baltimore to 6-5, and the Orioles completed the comeback in the fourth.

After Chance Sisco doubled in two runs, Mancini followed with his fourth home run.