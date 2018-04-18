Kennedy Struggles Early as Royals Get Swept

Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals, losers of eight straight.

Hernandez singled and scored in the first, homered in the third, flied out in the fourth, singled in the sixth and hit a two-run triple in the seventh. It was the first four-hit game of his career.

Needing a double for the cycle, Hernandez struck out swinging in the eighth against reliever Brian Flynn.

Granderson’s slam, which came off Justin Grimm, was the big blow in a six-run eighth. Toronto set season highs with 15 runs and 15 hits.

Yangervis Solarte also homered for the Blue Jays, a solo shot in the third. Solarte had two hits and a walk and scored each time he reached base.

Toronto (12-5) is off to its best start since 2009.

J.A. Happ (3-1) allowed five hits and four runs in six innings to win his third straight start as the Blue Jays won their fourth straight and eighth of nine.

After losing its first two home games of the season, Toronto has won seven of eight at Rogers Centre. The Jays have outscored opponents 67-40 in 10 home games.

Toronto has won 12 of its past 15 home meetings with Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield had a two-run homer and Jorge Soler hit a solo blast, but the Royals’ April slide continued.

Hernandez and Solarte connected off Kansas City’s Ian Kennedy (1-2). The right-hander allowed six runs, four earned, and eight hits in five innings.