Kennedy Tosses a Gem as Royals Sweep Angels

by on April 16, 2017 at 8:54 PM (3 hours ago)

Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Kennedy pitched two-hit ball and struck out 10 over eight innings as Kansas City sent the Angels to their fifth loss in a row.

Salvador Perez led off the ninth with a single against Blake Parker (0-1), and pinch runner Raul Mondesi stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. After pinch hitter Mike Moustakas walked, Cam Bedrosian relieved and Paulo Orlando fouled out. Escobar followed with his game-winner.

Kelvin Herrera (1-0) threw an eight-pitch flawless ninth.

Kennedy didn’t allow a hit until C.J. Cron’s double with two outs in the fifth. Cliff Pennington singled with two outs in the eighth for the Angels’ other hit.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who had an 8.71 ERA in his first two starts, threw seven shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out nine.

