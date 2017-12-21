KHP continues to seek information from fatal hit & run in Greenwood County

On September 1, 2017, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on US-400 Highway, one mile west of Severy, Kansas, in Greenwood County. The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash, and is still seeking any information the public can provide.

Mark Makovec, 45 years old, of Chanute, was changing a tire on a 1993 Chevrolet truck, when he was struck by an unknown truck. The damage to the hit and run vehicle may have been minimal.

If anyone has any information on the hit and run vehicle, or a driver who may have been involved in this incident, please forward any information on to the Kansas Highway Patrol at the Troop H office, 620-431-2100.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances in which vehicles have been successfully located, thanks to help from our citizens. We thank you, and truly appreciate any help you can provide.