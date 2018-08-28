WIBW News Now!

KHP involved in chase that caught Jewell County shooting suspect

August 28, 2018

This morning, following the shooting of two Jewell County sheriff’s deputies at the sheriff’s office in Mankato, Kansas Highway Patrol personnel began searching the area and surrounding counties for the suspect who had been identified in the shooting.

At 8:46 a.m. a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper encountered the suspect’s vehicle on US-24 Highway eastbound near Glasco. The suspect continued east on 24 Highway at approximately 70 miles per hour. At 9:09 a.m., just south of Minneapolis, the suspect, identified in media reports as Jason Whitson, stopped his vehicle in the roadway, and let out passengers. He then continued onto US-81 southbound.

At 9:11 a.m., on US-81 Highway, a KHP trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) on the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and stopped on the roadway. Troopers located Whitson in the vehicle, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a regional hospital.

At the time of his transport, Whitson was critically hurt.