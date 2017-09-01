KHP looking for suspect in fatal hit and run crash that occurred in Greenwood County

A fatal hit and run crash occurred early Friday morning in Greenwood County.

Mark Makovec, a 45-year-old Chanute man, was changing a tire on his vehicle on US-400 Highway when he was struck by an unknown truck at around 12:30 in the morning. There were no witnesses around to give any details on the incident.

“Basically we’re looking for some sort of truck or a large truck,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Adam Winters. “We don’t expect there’s going to be a lot of damage to the vehicle but there could be some fabric fibers from the victim’s clothes on the front end of the truck.”

Markovec was wearing green clothing at the time of the crash. The KHP put out a media release on Friday asking for help from the public.

“Any help that they can give, or if they know something, heard something, or seen something, that’s great for us if they can get a hold of us and kind of get us on the right path as far as trying to find that vehicle,” said Lieutenant Winters.

The KHP asks that anyone with information on the hit and run or the driver behind it to call 620-431-2100.