KHP pulls over Mexican man and woman possessing hundreds of fake U.S. identification documents

by on May 8, 2018 at 4:23 PM (4 hours ago)

A man and woman from Mexico are each facing charges for unlawfully possessing identification documents after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found hundreds of fake U.S. identification documents in their rental car.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Lilia Arratia and Sergio Adame of Mexico were pulled over last month by Trooper Robert Kraus for speeding and driving erratically.  They were in the U.S. legally on visas.

A police affidavit says the car contained envelopes with 353 possibly counterfeit identification documents.  It says about two thirds of the documents had names on them.

The affidavit says Adame told the trooper that he’d picked up the envelopes from an attorney’s office in Texas to take to his cousin in Dodge City who said they contained immigration documents that he needed to sign.

