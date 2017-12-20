KHP recieves fuel donation from PMCA

For the 27th consecutive year, the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas (PMCA) graciously donated gasoline to the Kansas Highway Patrol to fill up patrol cars during the holidays. Through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, the PMCA donated vouchers for more than 50 tanks of fuel for troopers to use as they patrol the highways from December 24 through January 1.

The PMCA of Kansas is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers, and convenience store owners.

Last year the provided fuel allowed the Patrol to assist 1,492 motorists, remove 26 impaired drivers from the roadways, and issue 155 citations for occupant protection violations. The donation last year no doubt contributed to the Patrol’s efforts to keep the roadways safe during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The donation this year will help further the Kansas Highway Patrol’s safety efforts during the holiday season.

“For many years now, PMCA’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Tom Palace, Executive Director of PMCA of Kansas. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

“For nearly three decades, the PMCA of Kansas has graciously donated tanks of fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. This year, PMCA donated over 50 tanks of fuel, which will be used by KHP personnel during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday. The fuel will help to support our agency’s efforts in keeping Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Andy Dean, commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section. “As always, we want to thank PMCA for their donation and for their continued support, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

To find out more about the PMCA of Kansas, visit them at www.pmcaofkansas.org/.