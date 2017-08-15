WIBW News Now!

KHP teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk driving

August 15, 2017

The Kansas Highway Patrol is teaming up with other Kansas law enforcement agencies to participate in the KDOT’s Special Traffic Enforcement Program campaign, You Drink, You Drive, You Lose.

“We join up with 150 other local law enforcement agencies across Kansas,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Plachecki.  “That will put extra manpower on the roads to really focus on occupant protection and also driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.”

Officers will be paid overtime during the program which is set to last from Thursday, August 17th through Monday, September 4th, which is Labor Day.

“With that holiday we’re going to have additional traffic on the road,” said Trooper Plachecki.  “We just want to make sure that all of those travelers out there are safe.  During that time we want to reduce the amount of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The KHP also provided general trips for traveling safe on Labor Day weekend, including checking tires, fluid levels, and your vehicle’s condition.  Road conditions are available at kandrive.org.