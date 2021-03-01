      Weather Alert

KHP: Three People Die In Wreck

Mar 1, 2021 @ 5:37am

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a two-vehicle wreck that killed three people and injured two children.

The crash was reported at around noon Friday on U.S. 56 near Hillsboro, the Wichita Eagle reported.

A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to a Wichita hospital.

“They don’t believe they are life-threatening, but they are significant enough to get them down to Wichita,” Trooper Ben Gardner said.

The children were riding in car seats in a minivan driven by 30-year-old Nathan Puett of Salina, who died in the wreck.

Puett was driving eastbound and crossed over the center line, hitting a pickup truck head on.

James Potter, who was driving the truck, and passenger Jody Potter were both killed.

The Emporia couple was pulling an enclosed trailer with greyhound dogs.

Up to 20 greyhound dogs were in the trailer, and three died.

The rest scattered after the wreck, Gardner said.

