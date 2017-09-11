KHP trooper, 71-year-old man injured in crash

Two people, including a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, were injured Sunday in a crash in north Topeka.

Lt. Bryce Whelpley says crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester Road.

KHP Trooper Dray Carlton, 28, was headed north on Rochester with his lights and sirens activated when the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro pulled out of the parking lot into the path of Carlton’s patrol vehicle.

The collision forced the patrol car off the road and into a parked 2005 Hyundai Tuscon. The Tuscon was then pushed into a 2006 Saturn Ion that was also parked on the west side of the Walmart parking lot.

Both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Both Carlton and the driver of the Camaro – 71-year-old Robert Wells, of Topeka – were injured and taken by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment.

By Sunday night, Carlton had been released. Wells remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, said Whelpley.

Whelpley says Carlton was responding to a call at the time of the crash. He disputes rumors that the trooper was involved in a car chase, but did not elaborate on the nature of the call.

Rochester Road between the Walmart and Dillons parking lot were closed for several hours following the crash.