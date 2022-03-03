KHP Trooper Pulled Weapon on Legislator

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper drew his pistol on a Kansas legislator stopped for speeding when the lawmaker abruptly got out of his car holding his cellphone, the trooper said in a statement made public Wednesday.
The trooper’s affidavit provides details about the arrest early November 27th in Lawrence of Democratic state Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City.
Coleman is charged in Douglas County District Court with speeding and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and has a court hearing set for April 15.
Master Trooper Michael Hamilton said Coleman was speeding west on Interstate 70, left the highway, and stopped in a parking area.
Hamilton said when Coleman left his car, the trooper saw him holding “a black object” that the trooper later determined was a cellphone.
Hamilton said Coleman did not follow his orders, and was “erratic.”
The trooper eventually recognized Coleman, having helped him with a tire change a week before.