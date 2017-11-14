KHP Troopers will be out in force through the end of the year

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers plan to be more visible between now and the end of the year in an effort to get people to drive more cautiously.

“We’re out there at all times,” said Trooper Ben Gardner. “Sometimes, you’re not seeing us, because we’re looking for you and you’re not looking for us. We are even more active and visible during the holiday travel time.”

The hope is not to have to pull people over, though they will do that if it is necessary.

“The more visible we are, it gets a person to sort of self-regulate,” said Gardner. “I do it in my sweet minivan when I’m driving off duty. I see another Trooper or

an officer, I immediately look down and see if I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to be doing correctly, to make sure I’m in compliance with Kansas law.”

The point, as always, is safety.

“Right now is a very deadly month,” said Gardner. “November is a very deadly month, traditionally. Fatalities are up. Our visibility, maybe can deter people doing

things improper and reduce or try to stop that upward trend that we’re seeing in fatalities.”

Between additional wildlife activity and holiday travel, people are driving more and driving farther than they normally do, which increases the chances of having a negative event, so it is especially important to give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going, as not everyone on the road may know the route they are

taking as well as normal.