Kickapoo Reservation, Including Golden Eagle Casino, to Remain Closed
Brian Hagen, MSC Radio News
The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas is extending the closures on the Kickapoo Reservation.
According to a news release issued Wednesday evening by Tribal Chairman Lester Randall, the closure will remain in place until June 1.
The closure includes all government buildings and the Golden Eagle Casino.
The extension was decided “in an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation.”
Tribal leadership, prior to June 1,will consult with emergency management and local health officials “to determine whether further closure is necessary.”
The Kickapoo Trading Post, however, will reopen May 18, but customers will be limited to ten at a time.
According to the release, the Tribe has administered 33 COVID-19 tests, all of which were negative for the disease, with zero cases on the Kickapoo Reservation and in Brown County.
Chairman Lester Randall, in the release, stated, “The fact that we have encouraged our tribal community to stay home and took proactive steps to assist our community in following self-distancing guidelines, is reflected in the fact that we have had no cases of COVID-19 on our reservation. We are doing our part to flatten the curve.”
Tribal Officials continue to encourage tribal members and those in the community to stay home, follow federal guidelines for self-distancing and avoid exposure to those who are ill.
As restrictions are lifted and Americans cautiously readjust to life after quarantine, the Tribe remains eager to transition to normal life. “Life will go back to normal, but it will be a new normal,” Chairman Randall stated, “and we will make adjustments and keep moving forward in order to persevere.”
In discussing extension of the closure of the Casino, Chairman Randall further stated, “We continue to consult with experts and weigh the current economic impact we are facing versus the impact the disease could potentially have on our tribal community and the decision is always clear. The health and safety of our tribal membership, our employees and our casino patrons are foremost our number one priority.”