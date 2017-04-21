WIBW News Now!

“Kickstands for Kids” benefit ride tomorrow in Topeka

by on April 21, 2017 at 3:58 PM (40 mins ago)

Children in northeast Kansas have an advocate in an organization called BACA which stands for Bikers Against Child Abuse. In its tenth year, BACA has helped hundreds of children and their families involved in abusive situations get the help that they need. As a protective measure, each member of the group goes by an alias.

Coach, the President of BACA, spoke to WIBW News Now about their annual “Kickstand for Kids” benefit ride coming up tomorrow, April 22, 2017, to raise funds and to collect school supplies for the Kansas Children’s Service League.

“Kickstands for Kids actually originated six years ago,” Coach said. “Kansas Children’s Service League, which is a very large child advocacy agency in the state, got together with BACA and started this fundraiser and now, we’re hoping to have several hundred bikes.”

There is a pre-ride event at the Norsemen Brewing Company, located at 830 North Kansas Ave. in Topeka, at 10 am which includes registration as well as food and prize giveaways.

“We’re going to start rolling things out at 10,” Coach said. “There’s going to be some raffles, drawings, a silent auction…There’s going to be food vendors and we have a number of other vendors that will be out there, too.”

The 75-mile ride through will begin at 130 pm at Norseman Brewing Company and costs $15.00 per rider or $25.00 for 2.

