Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Wanted in Jackson County

Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a Lawrence man accused of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, 41-year-old Michael Wayne Hooks of Lawrence may have fled to Topeka or Wichita. Hooks recently worked as a door-to-door vacuum salesperson. Hooks is wanted in connection to a rape investigation in Holton that occurred April 12.

Hooks is 5’7″, 240 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. The incident is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Holton Police Department. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of Hooks. If anyone has information in regards to Hook’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Sheriff Tim Morse at 785-364-2251.