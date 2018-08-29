Kids digital expert says be selective when choosing apps for them to play

When you’re looking for fun educational activities for your kids on digital platforms, its important to be selective.

“Think about it the way that when you choose a book for kids, you talk to a librarian,” said Sara DeWitt, Vice President of PBS KIDS Digital. “You want to do the same when it comes to choosing the right digital media. You want to set a good time of day that’s the right time for your kids to play. Let them know what the beginning and end time is. Then, choose some things that are age-appropriate for them, are things that kids are excited to play with, something that they’re interested in and then, making sure it’s really safe.”

Once the kids have played, you need to know what they learned. That means you need to ask them.

“This is a great opportunity for kids and parents to engage together around the media,” said DeWitt. “If you find a good game that you know will be good for the kids, have them sit down and play it and then have them show you how they played it. Ask them questions about what they’re doing. Not only does it make the kid feel really cool, they get to show their parent something new. It kind of gives the parents a good insight into how adept their child is with these devices and how much they know, so you have a good sense of what they can do and what they can’t do.”

Getting that line of communication open when kids are young is important.

“This helps build critical thinking skills,” said DeWitt. “It helps kids with their literacy skills, to talk through what they did and it starts building that habit of talking about media after you play it and this is a really good habit for kids to have as they grow up, so that parents feel like they can engage with their kids about media and kids learn that media is something you talk about.”

PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices.