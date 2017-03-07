Kill Bill 2: Senate Says No To Governor’s Tax Plan

The Kansas Senate debated Governor Sam Brownback’s tax plan on Tuesday afternoon, but after a request from Senator Gene Suellentrop to divide the bill it began to be voted down piece by piece via voice vote. Senate President Susan Wagle explained as part of the debate on the first provision of the bill why she didn’t support the overarching policy at all.

“As the bill came out of committee, passive income raised about $40 million,” said Wagle. “We think that there’s a possibility with the amendment that went on, that it only raises about $20 million. This bill raises about $191 million in new tax revenue in 2018 when the shortfall is well over $700 million. This is the tax package of the Governor’s plan. In order to meet the rest of the shortfall, he asked that we securitize tobacco for about $250 million and then he asked that we quit paying our KPERS payments for about another $250 million. So, here we are on one little tiny part of a tax bill and people are getting into details. I think the big problem is that we haven’t addressed a shortfall.”

After several parliamentary motions to drag out the process, Senator Dennis Pyle moved to strike the enacting clause of the bill which would kill it. Senator Ty Masterson spoke in support of that motion.

“We’re not looking for solutions,” said Masterson. “We’re looking to punch somebody in the eye or poke them in the eye or prove that the Governor doesn’t know what he’s doing, I don’t know what. This is what today was about. My opinion is that this body wasted several hours of our time.”

Wagle questioned that assertion.

“It has been insinuated that this bill was put on the floor to give someone a black eye,” said Wagle. “I would like to say that we did, just two weeks ago, debate a tax plan and the Governor chose to veto that tax plan. In his press conference on that evening, when the press asked him if he would be putting forth any different or new additional plans, he said, I have put one forward and I hope it would get a full and a fair airing. Everyone who has a proposal to tax or anyone who has a proposal on a budget issue is allowed to bring that proposal before this body. Today, we have debated the Governor’s proposal. The question now that comes before us is if we’re going to strike the enacting clause, which essentially kills the bill.

The motion to strike the enacting clause passed by a vote of 37-1.