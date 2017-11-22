Kiplinger’s ranks Kansas among worst retiree tax states, based on 2016 numbers

Kansas is one of the worst states for retirees from a tax perspective, according to Kiplinger.com.

“You have to consider not just how states tax everyone, but how specifically they tax retirement income,” said David Muhlbaum, online editor with Kiplinger. “While Kansas does exempt Social Security, if you make more than a federal adjusted income of $75,000, then you’re taxable on it. That turned out to make a big in how Kansas fit into our rankings.”

The so-called three-legged stool is the structure on which these rankings lie.

“We consider three main taxes, income tax, property tax and sales tax,” said Muhlbaum. “We tend to weight the income tax higher and use that to create a metric. We rank all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.”

This ranking is not reflective of the income tax increases imposed by the Kansas legislature this past session. The state tax calculation was for 2016.

“The way I did it for income taxes is that we prepared a tax return for a sample couple,” said Muhlbaum. “I call them Bob and Marge Richie. We gave them Social Security income, pension income and we made them take out money, required minimum distribution from an IRA, so they’re pretty wealthy as people go and we saw how each of the states treated them.”

Kansas is middle of the pack when it comes to taxing the population in general based on 2016 numbers, but actually worse for those with high incomes who are retired.

“For retirees, because of this Social Security issue and because you tax all pension income, Kansas does substantially worse,” Muhlbaum said.

Of course, there are many quality of life factors separate from taxes that help determine where someone retires, but the Kiplinger’s numbers only take tax policy into account.