Kitchen fire at southwest Topeka apartment building forces residents to evacuate

Residents of a southwest Topeka apartment building were forced to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

According to a release, the Topeka Fire Department was called to The Pines Apartments, 238 SW Gage Blvd. Crews attacked the blaze and were able to keep it contained to the apartment. Other units in the building sustained varying degrees of smoke and water damage.

People at the scene told firefighters that everyone was able to escape the building without injury. Crews searched the building twice and confirmed that the occupants had self-evacuated.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and was most likely caused by inattentive cooking.

The blaze caused an estimated $55,000 in damages and destroyed contents.