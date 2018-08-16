KLC Journal crowns Best Neighborhoods in Kansas

The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC)’s quarterly publication, The Journal, has released its list of the Best Neighborhoods in Kansas for 2018. The Journal first asked for submissions from neighborhoods to be considered for the list. Dozens of neighborhoods answered the call.

“We found a team of five judges from different parts of the state,” said Journal editor, Chris Green. “The team included a planner, an architecture professor, a bicycling and walking advocate, a manager at a community-oriented business and the director of a high school STEM program. They evaluated the entries based on seven factors, the quality of the neighborhood’s story, its uniqueness, possibilities for interaction, attractivness, comfort, mobility and leadership. They were also allowed to give some bonus points based on other factors they wished to consider.”

Four neighborhoods were recognized as winners.

“Rosedale in Kansas City, Kansas, Delaware Street Commons in Lawrence, College Hill in Topeka and East Lawrence,” said Green. “In addition to that, judges identified six other neighborhoods for honorable mention. Neighbors Who Care in Kansas City, Kansas; Sunset Hill in Lawrence; Old West Lawrence; College Hill and Delano in Wichita; and Mill Creek Farms in Olathe.”

For the full article on the Best Neighborhoods in Kansas for 2018, go to klcjr.nl/bestneighborhoods18.

Image courtesy KLC Journal