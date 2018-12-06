KLETC to hold session on potential impact of marijuana legalization in January

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center will be holding a day-long informational session on the potential impact of legalizing marijuana in Kansas on January 9, 2019. KLETC took its cue from law enforcement leadership in deciding to offer the event.

“It was brought up in conversations with the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and also the Kansas Sheriff’s Association leadership,” said KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck. “They talked to us about the need for law enforcement in the state to have a better background and understanding of the issues surrounding legalization of marijuana.”

Both command leadership and front-line officers are eligible to attend.

“We’re opening it up to any law enforcement officer or any law enforcement representative that wants to come or that their agency wants to send,” said Beck. “It will be targeted towards chiefs and sheriffs, because they are really the ones that are asked to comment more often than not on policy decisions.”

It is the intent of KLETC to present all sides of the issue and allow those that attend to shape their own opinions as to how new policy, if enacted, will affect their jurisdiction.

“We are trying very hard to make sure that all positions are represented,” said Beck. “KLETC is not taking a position. Whether or not the state legalizes marijuana is a decision that’s made by the legislature and by the people of Kansas and not by law enforcement. We just want to make sure that, as law enforcement officers, when chiefs and sheriffs are called by their constituents to give a position, to give their opinion on marijuana legalization, that they’re prepared to give that position, based on having heard all of the information, all of the best information that’s out there.”

Kansas governor-elect Laura Kelly has said previously that she is in favor of legalization for medical purposes, but has stopped short of endorsing recreational legalization. Information on the session schedule is available at the KLETC website.