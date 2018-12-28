Klieman Adds Three More to Coaching Staff

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced three more names to his inaugural coaching staff on Friday as Ted Monachino, Brian Anderson and Van Malone have been hired for the 2019 season.

Monachino (pronounced mah-nah-KEY-no) will serve as the defensive coordinator and coach the linebackers, while Anderson will tutor the Wildcat running backs and Malone will coach the cornerbacks.

“I am pleased to have Ted, Brian and Van join our staff as all three have significant experience at the Power Five level in addition to Ted’s world championship as a member of the Ravens’ staff,” Klieman said. “The nine total coaches that we have assembled to this point provide a great blend of familiarity with my philosophies as well as the K-State program, Power Five experience and background in recruiting territories that we feel are important to our continued success.”

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and former linebacker at Missouri, Monachino comes to Manhattan after serving the 2018 season as a senior defensive analyst at his alma mater. Monachino spent the previous 12 years in the NFL, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and 2017, while he earned a Super Bowl ring while coaching the linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Monachino has tutored some of the most prolific defenders in NFL history, headlined by Robert Mathis (Colts) and Terrell Suggs (Ravens). He coached Mathis during the final season of his career, while Suggs was a multi-year pro bowler under Monachino’s watch.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Monachino coached 10 years in the college ranks, last serving as the defensive line coach for Arizona State from 2001 to 2005. While in Tempe, Monachino was pivotal in the development of Suggs, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Under Monachino’s tutelage, Suggs set the NCAA single-season record for sacks (24.0) and tackles for loss (31.5) in 2002 en route to winning the Bronko Nagurski Award as the best defensive player in the nation, the Rotary Lombardi Award for the nation’s top lineman and the Morris Trophy for the Pac-10’s top lineman.

Monachino began his coaching career in the high school ranks in Missouri before becoming a graduate assistant at TCU (1996-97). He then coached at James Madison (1998), Missouri State (1999) and Boise State (2000) before his move to Arizona State.

Anderson comes to K-State after coaching the wide receivers at Illinois State during the 2018 season. The Redbird receivers combined for 133 receptions for 1,913 yards and 15 touchdowns during his one season in Normal, with most of that production coming from First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer Spencer Schnell.

A native of Rockford, Illinois, Anderson coached the running backs at Minnesota from 2011 to 2013 before moving to the wide receivers for the next three seasons. During his final season coaching the Gopher running backs, Anderson helped produce Minnesota’s first 1,000-yard rusher in eight years when David Cobb totaled 1,202 yards.

A bulk of Anderson’s career has been with under head coach Jerry Kill, who served as an Associate Athletics Director at K-State in 2016. Anderson was on Kill’s staff at Southern Illinois from 2001-07 and Northern Illinois from 2008-10 before joining him in Minnesota.

Anderson began his coaching career at Western Illinois for the 1994 through 1996 seasons, while he also coached at Highland Community College (1996-97) and Coffeyville Community College (1997-2000)

Malone spent the 2018 season as a defensive quality control coach at Mississippi State, and prior to that was the defensive coordinator at SMU for three seasons. A former NFL defensive back for the Detroit Lions and product of the University of Texas, Malone was named the 2017 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) National FBS Assistant Coach of the Year. The season prior, Malone’s 2016 defense was statistically one of the 10 most improved in college football as the Mustangs ranked seventh nationally in interceptions per game and forced 26 turnovers overall. In fact, two of Malone’s three defenses finished in the top 20 in defensive turnovers.

Malone went to SMU after a three-year stint at Oklahoma State where he coached the Cowboys’ safeties in 2012 before switching to cornerbacks for the next two seasons. Under Malone’s direct guidance, Justin Gilbert became Oklahoma State’s first finalist for the Thorpe Award in 2013, a year he ranked fifth nationally with six interceptions and had two pick-sixes.

A native of Houston, Texas, Malone began coaching in the high school ranks in Texas before starting his collegiate coaching career at North Dakota State in 2003. He then tutored the cornerbacks at Western Michigan in 2004 and the defensive backs at North Texas in 2005. Malone’s first stint in the Big 12 came at Texas A&M where he tutored the defensive backs from 2006 to 2009, and he also coached the secondary at Tulsa in 2010 and 2011.

The final position on Klieman’s coaching staff will be announced as it becomes official.

2019 K-State Football Coaching Staff (Through Dec. 28)

Chris Klieman (Head Coach)

Courtney Messingham (Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends)

Ted Monachino (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

Brian Anderson (Running Backs)

Joe Klanderman (Safeties)

Collin Klein (Quarterbacks)

Van Malone (Cornerbacks)

Jason Ray (Wide Receivers)

Conor Riley (Offensive Line)

Blake Seiler (Defensive Line)