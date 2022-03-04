Kline Called To Testify

The congressional committee investigating last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed a former Kansas attorney general who promoted election fraud claims.
The U.S. House committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, violence issued its subpoena to Phill Kline.
It directs him to produce documents by March 15th, and submit to in-person questioning by lawyers on March 25th.
Kline was Kansas attorney general from 2003 to 2007, losing his 2006 reelection bid.
Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, wrote in a letter to Kline that the committee has “credible evidence” of Kline participating “in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification” of Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump.
Thompson’s letter says Kline convened a call for Trump and 300 state legislators, and encouraged participants to sign a letter urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of Biden’s victory, even though vice presidents don’t have that power.