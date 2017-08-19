Kluber and the Indians Dominate

The party that started when the Indians arrived at Kauffman Stadium ground to a halt when Corey Kluber winced while covering first base in the sixth inning against Kansas City on Friday night.

It turned out to be merely a blip in the soundtrack.

Kluber escaped with a minor sprain of his right ankle, an injury that manager Terry Francona hoped will not cause him to miss a start. And considering the offense that the Indians piled up in a 10-1 rout of the Royals, just about anybody could have been on the mound and been successful.

Jay Bruce hit a pair of homers and had five RBIs, while Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion also went deep, as the Indians piled up 13 hits in pushing their AL Central lead to 6 1/2 games.