WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


79°F
Clear
Feels Like 79°
Winds North 0 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear94°
73°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy93°
73°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear82°
58°

Kluber and the Indians Dominate

by on August 19, 2017 at 9:56 AM (49 mins ago)

The party that started when the Indians arrived at Kauffman Stadium ground to a halt when Corey Kluber winced while covering first base in the sixth inning against Kansas City on Friday night.

It turned out to be merely a blip in the soundtrack.

Kluber escaped with a minor sprain of his right ankle, an injury that manager Terry Francona hoped will not cause him to miss a start. And considering the offense that the Indians piled up in a 10-1 rout of the Royals, just about anybody could have been on the mound and been successful.

Jay Bruce hit a pair of homers and had five RBIs, while Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion also went deep, as the Indians piled up 13 hits in pushing their AL Central lead to 6 1/2 games.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.