Knife-wielding man changes his mind, surrenders after demanding money from Topeka bank employees

Updated @ 1:40 p.m.

Topeka police say a would-be bank robber has been taken to a local hospital after he apparently changed his mind in the middle of the hold up.

Lt. Chris Heaven says around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man armed with a knife walked into the Azura Credit Union, located at 600 SW 10th St., and demanded “all of the money” in the bank.

He then told employees that he would rather stay inside the bank and wait for police.

Officers arrived to the scene and took the man into custody.

Heaven says he was taken from the bank to a local hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if the man had a medical condition or he was taken in for a mental evaluation.

No employees were injured.

According to a release, the suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Isaac Austin Jr, of Topeka, Police say Austin was released from the hospital and transported to the Shawnee County Jail on charges related to attempted armed robbery.

Image via Google Maps

Story revised from original report that the incident happened at the Envista Credit Union.