Know how much you drink over the holidays, expert says

If you’re planning to imbibe for the holidays, know how much a traditional drink of alcohol is.

“Five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of a distilled beverage and about 12 ounces of beer,” said Dr. George F. Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health. “It varies tremendously, because concentrations of all of those can change. If you go to the website, there’s a calculator there that can figure out exactly how much alcohol is in your particular favorite drink.”

If you’re hosting a holiday party or attending one, there are some common sense tips to make sure your guests don’t leave tipsy.

“We have a couple of rules that we use every year,” Dr. Koob said. “One is, offer some non-alcoholic beverages for people who don’t want to drink, for the designated drivers, for just yourself. If you alternate your favorite drink with a non-alcoholic beverage throughout the evening to pace yourself, you won’t have that excruciating hangover the next morning.”

Be sure to eat something, so that the alcohol is slower to absorb and if you have been drinking, do not drive. There are plenty of ways to get home.

“We have taxis, we have Uber, we have designated drivers,” said Dr. Koob. “All those things are really valuable at Christmastime. Accidents associated with driving and alcohol always go up over the holidays. It’s just kind of like putting on your seatbelts at this point. It should be just a rule of life that the person driving is not under the influence.”

For more information on how to know how much alcohol you are drinking and how to curb that consumption, go to the Rethinking Drinking website.