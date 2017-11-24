Know your surroundings when out shopping

If you’re out Christmas shopping this weekend, beware as you travel, says Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“We need to make sure that the packages that we are getting, that we store away in a safe location so people don’t break into our vehicles,” said Gardner. “Always keep items out of sight. If they’re inside of the vehicle, cover them up in some manner so that people don’t realize there are objects of value there.”

The best place to put articles of value is where no one can see them.

“Ideally, putting objects and items in the trunk so that someone walking by would never even realize there’s valuables available for them to steal,” said Gardner.

Also, don’t try to carry too many packages at once.

“We need to make sure we’re not overly burdening ourselves with items that make it difficult for us to navigate and carry, as well as make it where we can’t see what’s around us for potential harm,” said Gardner. “Try to manage it correctly. Try to make sure that you can see all around you and around your vehicle. As you get to it, make sure that anything that might be of harm, you’re aware of.”

Be sure to park your vehicle in a well-lit area so that it’s easy to see around all of the sides of it and under it before you try to get in.