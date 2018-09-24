Kobach and Colyer to host fundraising pheasant hunt

Republican Secretary of State and candidate for Kansas governor Kris Kobach will team up with current Governor Jeff Colyer for a $15,000-a-person pheasant hunt in October to raise money for the state Republican Party.

The Kansas City Star reports that Colyer and Lt. Governor Tracey Mann are headlining the event with Kobach and his running mate Wink Hartman. Kobach defeated Colyer in the GOP primary by 343 votes.

Colyer spokeswoman Kara Zeyer said the governor is committed to GOP victories in November.

The fundraiser comes as Kobach’s candidacy has been spurned by prominent Republican centrists. Former Governor Bill Graves and former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum both said this month they support Democratic Senator Laura Kelly’s run for governor. Independent Greg Orman is also seeking the office.