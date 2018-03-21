Kobach announces Hartman as running mate

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, fresh off a battle with the ACLU in the courtroom over the state’s voter registration law, hit the campaign trail on Wednesday starting in his hometown of Topeka, where he announced his running mate outside the Great Overland Station.

“As Governor, as you can tell, I’ll be focused on fixing problems,” Kobach said. “One way to do that is by picking a team of leaders to surround the Governor, who will also help in fixing problems. That brings me to the second bit of good news that you might have figured out if you saw that big bus behind you. Today, I’m announcing my choice for Lt. Governor, Wink Hartman of Wichita! You need as Lt. Governor, I believe, someone who has extensive experience and can actually add value. All too often, Lt. Governors don’t actually do anything.”

Kobach has a particular role in mind for Hartman.

“What I intend to do when Wink Hartman is Lt. Governor of Kansas is use his skillset to make him the COO, or the Chief Operating Officer of the State of Kansas,” said Kobach. “He’s going to do an audit of each and every state agency and look at it like a business leader and say, where can we cut?”

Kobach sees Hartman as key to making government as efficient as can be.

“This is going to be something Kansas hasn’t had before in a Lt. Governor,” said Kobach. “It’s going to make a huge difference. He’s got the same values I do, the same principles I do and he is going to be an absolutely pivotal part of the Kobach leadership team.”

The top two candidates according to polling in the Republican race now both have running mates, as Governor Jeff Colyer announced the appointment of Lt. Governor Tracey Mann last month.