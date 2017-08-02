WIBW News Now!

Kobach appeals order to answer questions under oath

August 2, 2017

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking to avoid answering questions under oath about plans to change U.S. election law.

The Kansas Republican filed a notice late Monday saying he is appealing to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals an order to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ALCU called Kobach’s appeal of the deposition order “bizarre.”

Two federal judges have each twice ruled Kobach misled the court about the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then-President-elect
Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The court fined Kobach $1,000 and ordered him to testify on Thursday about the documents.

Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

