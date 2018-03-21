Kobach calls on legislature to ‘spend the appropriate amount of money’ on K-12, but thinks hikes called for are too high

Kansas Secretary of State and candidate for governor Kris Kobach is calling on the Kansas Legislature to limit the spending it makes on K-12 education, in spite of a new study calling for hundreds of millions of dollars in new money.

“I don’t support the conclusion of the report,” Kobach said. “I think the methodology of the report is flawed. I think the bases that the report used to come to its conclusion are flawed. Hopefully, the Legislature will do what’s right for the taxpayers of Kansas and will look at our education system, spend the appropriate amount of money. But, I think the massive hikes that the report called for and that the Supreme Court called for are unwarranted.”

Kobach focused on the Legislature’s power of the purse, but stopped short of calling for a Constitutional showdown.

“The next Governor is going to have to face this issue,” said Kobach. “The bottom line is the Constitution of Kansas gives to the elected representatives of the people the sole decision making on how much money to spend and how much taxes to levy upon the people of Kansas. There may be yet another situation down the road where that prerogative of the Legislature is challenged.”

The Kansas Legislature faces an April 30 deadline to get a remedy to the Kansas Supreme Court for review.