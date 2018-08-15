Kobach cites his Trump-like credentials in Wednesday press conference

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach didn’t back down, he doubled down on his ties to President Donald Trump in a news conference on the south steps of the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday afternoon.

“I spoke with President Trump on the telephone last night,” said Kobach. “He made it very clear that he is in it to win it in Kansas and gonna be pushing in every way to help us get across the finish line first in November.”

Kobach said he was pleased and honored to be associated with President Trump and he touted his stance on illegal immigration. Kobach was an adviser to the Trump campaign on the issue.

“Kansas last year spent $377 million in welfare and other public benefits for illegal aliens,” said Kobach. “State and local money. That’s not any federal money in the count. That’s extraordinary, providing nearly $400 million to about 84,000 illegal aliens.”

Kobach also talked about cutting taxes and cutting government spending. He said cutting the food sales tax would be a good place to start, or cutting sales taxes overall to a lower rate.

“We’re one of only seven states in America that taxes food at the same high rate as everything else,” said Kobach. “The other states either impose a zero percent, no tax at all on food or they tax food less. I think those scenarios are much better than what we have in Kansas. We absolutely want to see food sales taxes cut. It’s incredibly regressive. We all need to eat and whether your income is $25,000 a year or $25 million a year you need to buy approximately the same amount of food as everybody else.”

It’s obvious that taxes on food take a bigger bite out of the smaller number. Efforts were made in the Legislature to change that number in previous years, but they have been unsuccessful, because the state has had trouble making its budget up until the tax increases passed over Sam Brownback’s veto in 2017.