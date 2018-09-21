Kobach disputes ad, says he never called schools overfunded

Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is disputing a new television ad in which his Democratic rival in the governor’s race says he’s called the state’s school overfunded.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach says Senator Laura Kelly should change or take down the ad, which began airing Thursday. In the ad, Kelly says Kobach “actually says our schools are overfunded,” citing his comments at a Republican primary debate in April in Atchison.

Kobach insists he never said “anything like that or use the word ‘overfunded.'” But Kelly’s campaign says Kobach plans to repeat “the Brownback experiment,” a reference to income tax cuts passed under Governor Sam Brownback that led to budget problems. Kelly says that plan “would lead to another massive cut to our schools.”