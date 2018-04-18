Kobach found in contempt for inaction on federal judge’s order; his office will appeal

A federal judge says Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach violated her order to notify some Kansas voters in the same manner as other voters that they were eligible to cast a ballot while a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring proof of U.S. citizenship worked its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson found Kobach in contempt of court on Wednesday. She did not impose a fine. She ordered Kobach to pay attorney fees for a portion of the case, which was subsequent to when his director of elections is said to have verbally notified county election officials of the need for compliance.

In her contempt finding, Judge Robinson noted that Kobach does not see her previous order as the law.

“This is part of the general theme of Defendant’s compliance with the preliminary injunction order—that this Court’s order is not the law,” Robinson wrote. “Apparently, at the parties’ meet and confer session, Defendant represented that an update to the manual was not warranted unless and until the Supreme Court either rules against Defendant on the merits, or denies a petition for certiorari from an unfavorable decision before the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, a process that could take years.”

Kobach’s office, through a spokesman, sent the following by text Wednesday afternoon.

“The Secretary of State’s Office will be appealing this decision. Secretary Kobach has no additional comment at this time.”

The Kansas Democratic Party wasted no time in sending out a statement through Executive Director Ethan Corson.

“Kris Kobach’s costly voter suppression crusade is finally catching up with him,” Corson said. “Kobach’s steady string of self-promotional partisan maneuvers and costly taxpayer funded lawsuits illustrate his overwhelming unfitness to be the next governor of Kansas. Kris Kobach has become an embarrassment to the state, and Kansas voters deserve better.”

Neither of Kobach’s presumed primary opponents for Governor, either Governor Jeff Colyer or Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer has commented as of Wednesday afternoon.