Kobach has concerns about NC Congressional race

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach worries fraud might have tainted a North Carolina congressional race that a fellow Republican appeared to have narrowly won.

The Washington Post reports that Kobach said during an interview that his concerns are “based on what I have read” about the race.

Kobach has long advocated strict voter identification laws and served as vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s short-lived commission on voter fraud in 2017. He publicly backed Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that several million people cast ballots illegally in 2016 to cost Trump the popular vote.

The North Carolina Elections Board has refused to certify the results in the 9th Congressional District amid questions about the handling of mail-in ballots.

Kobach told The Post: “I am very concerned that voter fraud did occur.”

