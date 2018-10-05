Kobach hopes Trump visit can be ‘a memory’ for families

Kansas candidate for governor Kris Kobach is looking forward to Saturday’s rally with President Donald Trump at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

“Having worked for the President during his campaign and then on his transition team and then advised him informally since he’s been President, to have him come to the town where I grew up is really amazing,” said Kobach. “I also think it’s going to be something people remember.”

The last time a large open to the public event was held like this one was for President Gerald Ford back in the 70’s.

“I remember it,” said Kobach. “I was eight years old at the time. My dad had a car dealership on Topeka Boulevard and they put up taped letters on the windows saying welcome Mr. President or Welcome President Ford. I just remember it. It’s a memory and I hope other families can have a memory like that where they maybe take their kids to see the President on Saturday.”

The doors open several hours ahead of the President’s speech, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

“The number of reservations that the Trump organization has received exceeds the capacity of the building,” said Kobach. “It’s overbooked, so to speak, so you want to get there early just to make sure you get in.”

Parking will also be at a premium on Saturday, so arrive as early as you can to be sure you can get a spot, as well.