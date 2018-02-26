WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear64°
43°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm63°
43°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain50°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear50°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
38°

Kobach invites NRA to hold convention in Kansas

by on February 26, 2018 at 12:51 PM (5 hours ago)

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is urging the National Rifle Association to bring its annual convention to Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican gubernatorial candidate tweeted over the weekend that he’s reached out to the NRA to urge them to bring the “Annual Meeting and Convention to Kansas.”

Kobach earlier tweeted that “Kansas is the most pro-gun state in America.”

This year’s NRA Annual Meeting of Members is being held May 5th in Dallas, but the city’s mayor pro tem said last week that the organization should reconsider coming to Dallas after the February 14th deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Kobach wrote in a column last week advocating for arming teachers “provided they obtain a concealed carry permit and take appropriate training.”

Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.