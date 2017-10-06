WIBW News Now!

Kobach plan for Trump included federal voting laws changes

by on October 6, 2017 at 8:38 AM (37 mins ago)

A Kansas official who is vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud drafted a proposal for Trump to change federal voter  registration laws.

A federal court document unsealed Thursday shows the proposal was part of a strategic homeland security plan prepared by Kansas Secretary of State Kris
Kobach.

Kobach was photographed taking the document into a meeting with Trump in November when Trump was president-elect. The portion dealing with federal voter
registration laws was not fully visible.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson also unsealed a second document prepared by Kobach and shared inside his office. It contained the text of the proposed changes to federal law.

Kobach was forced to turn over the documents as part of a voting-rights lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

