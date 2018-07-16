WIBW News Now!

Kobach rails against illegal immigrants at pro-ICE rally

by on July 16, 2018 at 12:18 PM (5 hours ago)

GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach railed against people in the U.S. illegally at a Wichita rally intended to show support for federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Wichita Eagle says Kobach blamed those immigrants for everything from stealing American jobs to causing a tuition hike this year at state universities at the Saturday rally that drew only about 80 people.  If elected governor, he says he would end in-state tuition for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Kobach was joined at the rally by his running mate, Wink Hartman, and Republican state Senator Ty Masterson, of Andover.

Bill Anderson was one of three rally protesters who held signs and shouted at Kobach and other speakers, noting that nearly all of the rally supporters attending were white.  Kobach addressed the three protesters during his time at the microphone, calling them “snowflakes” who express “fake outrage.”

