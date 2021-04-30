      Weather Alert

Kobach Running for Attorney General

Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:49am

Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, built his political brand by advocating restrictive immigration policies and tough voter identification laws.

Now he’s running for Kansas Attorney General.

Kobach was also was the first prominent Kansas elected official to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016, and was vice chair of a Trump commission on voter fraud.

At his campaign announcement in Wichita, Kobach said he is grounding his campaign in promises to aggressively attack President Joe Biden’s policies in court if elected.

