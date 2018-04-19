Kobach says contempt ruling, ‘not surprising’, expects to win on appeal

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Thursday that he would be appealing the contempt ruling handed down Wednesday by Judge Julie Robinson in his case against the ACLU regarding the requirement for proof of citizenship when registering to vote in Kansas.

“The judge’s ruling is not surprising, given her prior statements,” said Kobach. “We’ll be appealing her ruling to the 10th Circuit, where we are pretty confident the judge will be reversed.”

Kobach continues to contend that the judge’s request that all voters including those who failed to provide proof of citizenship and used the federal form be sent the same form as all other voters constitutes something different than what happened.

“Her ruling was about the notices that were given to certain voters, a small subsection of voters,” said Kobach. “They were given one notice and the judge and the judge apparently thought they were to be given two notices. We did ask the county to give both notices. However, not all counties did so.”

Kobach was ordered by Judge Robinson to pay attorney’s fees for the ACLU for the portion of the case that happened after his elections director told the counties to send out the notices and before the ACLU knew about that notification. If the fees are eventually paid, they will come from the state treasury and not from Kobach personally, as the action was in his official capacity.