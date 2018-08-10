Kobach says he will remove himself from count, calls move ‘symbolic’

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he will remove himself from the further counting of votes in his tight Republican primary race with Gov. Jeff Colyer.

But he said Thursday night that the move will be “symbolic,” adding that counties do the work of counting ballots.

Kobach leads Colyer by 121 votes, a minuscule number compared with the 311,000 ballots cast in Tuesday’s election. County officials have yet to count some ballots.

Colyer demanded Thursday that Kobach stop advising county election officials.

Kobach told host Lou Dobbs on his Fox Business show that he would consider removing himself to make Colyer “feel good.”

Later, facing questions from CNN host Chris Cuomo, Kobach said Colyer wants him to remove from further counting, “So I will.”