Kobach says he’s talked to Trump since losing governor’s race but won’t give details

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he has talked to President Donald Trump by phone since losing the governor’s race but is declining to provide further details.

Kobach told reporters Friday that he’s not “out looking for random federal jobs” but said if Trump offered him a position, “That’s a different matter.”

Fellow Republicans in Kansas have speculated since the election that Kobach could receive a high-profile job in Trump’s administration. Kobach built a national profile as an advocate of tough immigration and voter identification policies before informally advising Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and afterward. Kobach also served as vice chairman of a short-lived presidential commission on voter fraud.