Kobach says it’s not if, but when, tax hike will have to be passed to pay for school spending

Republican candidate for Governor Kris Kobach held a press event outside the Topeka Post Office Tuesday morning in remembrance of tax day and expressed his opposition to the school funding bill signed by sitting Governor Jeff Colyer.

“The $500 million plus spending plan that Governor Colyer signed this morning is a disaster,” said Kobach. “He should not have signed it. He should not have encouraged the Legislature to pass such a huge spending hike. It was wrong. The Senate proposed a much smaller increase in spending. This $500 million plus increase comes on top of the $300 million plus increase last year for, I believe a total of approximately $822 million.”

Kobach said it’s not a question of if the next Governor will have a tax hike on his desk next year, it’s a question of when.

“The thinking behind the $500 million plus spending hike is a house of cards,” said Kobach. “It makes all kinds of assumptions. It assumes that we will delay payments to KPERS to keep KPERS solvent. It assumes that we will pass an Internet sales tax hike, which of course, is a tax hike. It assumes that we will not be passing along to Kansas taxpayers the windfall from the federal tax relief and that windfall just in the first year, is estimated at $137 million. In subsequent years, it gets higher. That is because of the change in the way the federal government calculates adjusted gross income.”

Kobach has said he will not sign any tax increase if he becomes Governor and he paints Colyer with a different brush.

“He’s taking the stance of a tax-and-spend Republican,” said Kobach. “A Republican that’s okay with tax hikes. A Republican that’s okay with increasing spending and that’s not what our party stands for. The tradition of our party has been the party of low taxes and fiscal responsibility.”

Kobach signed the no-tax pledge at Tuesday’s event. He believes he’s the first candidate for Governor to do so in Kansas this cycle.