Kobach says, “We must begin running the race that is before us,” even though outcome is not final

Even though the outcome of the Republican primary for governor is still in doubt, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach believes it’s time to start running now.

“There are several thousand provisional ballots still out there,” said Kobach. “The final number will change. It won’t be 191 votes a week from now. The provisional ballots will be added to the total, those provisionals that count that way. It is certainly possible that the result of the race could change.”

Kobach sees himself as the baton-bearer for the party, at least for now.

“It is imperative that the Republican Party not stand still for a week,” said Kobach. “We must begin running the race that is before us. Unlike some states that have the luxury of five months, six months after the primary to run into the general election, Kansas is not one of those states. We have only three.”

Kobach doesn’t want to cede the race to either one of his potential opponents, even for a week.

“It is imperative that we begin running, understanding that this is a tentative victory,” said Kobach. “I am carrying the baton for this first week with the full knowledge that I may hand the baton to Jeff, if the provisional ballots change the outcome. Either way, Jeff will be better off if we have run the baton down the course a little while and I will be better off if we’ve started the race and the Republican Party will be better off if we begin now.”

Kobach sees the nominee as having two main opponents, both to the left of his and even Colyer’s positions.